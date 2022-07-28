Prince Harry asked to 'let his hair down' by former fling: 'Such a bore'

Prince Harry has lost his fun side, says a former club employee who spent an intimate night with the Prince.
While speaking to Mirror, Carrie Reichert recalled a night in Las Vegas in 2012, where she and Harry came closer.
She describes the Duke of Sussex as “the fun prince” but added: “It’s a shame he’s all po-faced and serious these days.”
Carrie added: “Harry has become such a bore, it’s a real shame. When he partied in Vegas, everyone loved him and his sense of fun.
Harry parted ways with Carrie by giving her a piece of his clothing item.
"At least these pants are a reminder of what he used to be like… when Harry was the fun prince," she quipped.
"Even as a married dad of two, he should still let his hair down now and again – what’s left of it any way.”
