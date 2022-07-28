BTS V makes it to top 6 Instagram influencers in U.S.

On July 28, BTS’s V placed No.6 in the Top Instagram Influencers in the United States list, generated by HypeAuditor.
V ran closely behind, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Kendall and Zendaya.
Hype Auditor is an AI powered influencer marketing platform.
HypeAuditor is not only for music artists but celebrities across diverse professions like beauty, film, photography, sports, fashion, business, economy, and lifestyle.
Notably, BTS V ranked No.8 in the Top 1000 Influential Instagrammers across all countries.
Currently, V is the only male celebrity to be named in the top 10 Instagram influencers list.
At the moment, V appearing on the variety show In The SOOP: Friendcation with his Wooga Squad members.
Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin "got along" really well on their first date, reveals source
Meghan Markle did not want her friends and colleagues to talk to Tom Bower
Experts fear Prince Harry’s memoir release is the ‘very last thing’ the Queen needs ‘or can handle’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share photo on Lilibet first birthday
Leave It to Beaver star Tony Dow dies at 77
Katie Holmes talks about her new film 'Alone Together'