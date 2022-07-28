BTS V makes it to top 6 Instagram influencers in U.S.

On July 28, BTS’s V placed No.6 in the Top Instagram Influencers in the United States list, generated by HypeAuditor.

V ran closely behind, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Kendall and Zendaya.



Hype Auditor is an AI powered influencer marketing platform.

HypeAuditor is not only for music artists but celebrities across diverse professions like beauty, film, photography, sports, fashion, business, economy, and lifestyle.

Notably, BTS V ranked No.8 in the Top 1000 Influential Instagrammers across all countries.

Currently, V is the only male celebrity to be named in the top 10 Instagram influencers list.

At the moment, V appearing on the variety show In The SOOP: Friendcation with his Wooga Squad members.