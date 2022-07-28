Everything you need to know about 'Fate: The Winx Saga' Season 2

In June of 2020, Netflix announced that Fate: The Winx Saga would be picked up for another season, shortly after that the cast came together in Ireland to start production for season 2, releasing this year on the 16th of September.



Fate: The Winx Saga follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld.

The second season builds on the story when fairies start to go missing in the night, and Bloom and her suitemates discover a dangerous threat lurking in the shadows.

A threat they’ll have to stop before it wreaks havoc on the entire Otherworld.

Making their otherworld debuts in Season 2 are Paulina Chávez as earth fairy Flora, Daniel Betts as Professor Harvey and Oscar nominee Miranda Richardson as Headmistress Rosalind.

A live-action adaptation of Iginio Straffi’s animated Winx Club series, Netflix’s Fate is executive-produced by showrunner Brian Young, Judy Counihan and Kris Thykier from Archery Pictures, and Joanne Lee and Cristiana Buzzelli from Rainbow.

Cast

Abigail Cowen- Bloom Peters

Danny Griffin- Sky

Hannah van der Westhuysen -Stella

Elisha Applebaum - Musa

Freddie Thorp - Riven

Precious Mustapha - Aisha

Eliot Salt -Terra Harvey

Sadie Soverall - Beatrix

Theo Graham - Dane

Jacob Dudman - Sam Harvey

Miranda Richardson - Rosalind

Paulina Chávez – Flora





Watch The Trailer:







