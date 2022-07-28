Everything you need to know about 'Fate: The Winx Saga' Season 2

In June of 2020, Netflix announced that Fate: The Winx Saga would be picked up for another season, shortly after that the cast came together in Ireland to start production for season 2, releasing this year on the 16th of September.
Fate: The Winx Saga follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld.
The second season builds on the story when fairies start to go missing in the night, and Bloom and her suitemates discover a dangerous threat lurking in the shadows.
A threat they’ll have to stop before it wreaks havoc on the entire Otherworld.
Making their otherworld debuts in Season 2 are Paulina Chávez as earth fairy Flora, Daniel Betts as Professor Harvey and Oscar nominee Miranda Richardson as Headmistress Rosalind.
A live-action adaptation of Iginio Straffi’s animated Winx Club series, Netflix’s Fate is executive-produced by showrunner Brian Young, Judy Counihan and Kris Thykier from Archery Pictures, and Joanne Lee and Cristiana Buzzelli from Rainbow.
Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin "got along" really well on their first date, reveals source
Meghan Markle did not want her friends and colleagues to talk to Tom Bower
Experts fear Prince Harry’s memoir release is the ‘very last thing’ the Queen needs ‘or can handle’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share photo on Lilibet first birthday
Leave It to Beaver star Tony Dow dies at 77
Katie Holmes talks about her new film 'Alone Together'