Megan Thee Stallion and Big Sean sued over an alleged copyright infringement

Music giants Big Sean and Megan Thee Stallion have been sued over an alleged copyright infringement on their song ‘Go Crazy’.

According to Rolling Stone, Detroit artists Duawn “Go Hard Major” Payne and Harrell “H Matic” James claim that the song from Megan Thee Stallion’s 2020 album ‘Good News’ infringes on their 2012 song ‘Krazy’.



The lawsuit, in legal documents seen by Pitchfork, claims that the title, chorus, wording, timing, melodic sequence, harmonic sequence, tonal sequence, use of reverb, and use of cadence in the Megan and Big Sean song are “nearly identical” to their song.

The lawsuit reportedly adds: “An average lay observer would recognise the Infringing Work as having been appropriated from the Copyrighted Work because of the striking similarity between the two compositions and the way in which they are performed…Indeed, the Infringing Work is so strikingly similar to the Copyrighted Work as to preclude the possibility of independent creation.”



Asper reports, Payne and James also claim that Big Sean frequented venues where the song was performed.