'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' release date unveiled

Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is all set to enthrall fans as it will hit screens on August 21, 2022.
Fans are all excited and restless to be entertained with another amazing series. It is a Game of Thrones spin-off that has to regain everyone’s trust after GOT disintegrated so thoroughly during its final season.
The House of Dragon fell into a bitter and brutal civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons presaging the beginning of the end of the ruling family of Westeros.
House of the Dragon's ten-episode season will be available to stream on HBO Max.
It is based on George RR Martin's 2018 novel Fire & Blood, in which the Targaryens unleash the worst imaginable family row a gruesome civil war.
