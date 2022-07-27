Weverse to live-stream BTS J-hope and TXT's performances at Lollapalooza 2022

WEVERSE has confirmed that it’s going to live stream BigHit Entertainment's J-hope and TXT’s performances at Lollapalooza 2022.

According to statements released by Weverse, the performances of J-Hope and the boys of TXT will be live-streamed on the fan community platform on July 31.

Fans will be able to watch the live stream of their favourite idols for free.

Weverse is yet to release any specific details about the live stream but they did reveal the date and time of streaming.

According to Weverse’s statement, Real-time broadcasting of J-hope’s performance will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, August 1 (KST) 21:00 PM, Sunday, July 31 (CST) and real-time broadcasting of TOMORROW x TOGETHER’s performance will be at 09:45 AM, Sunday, July 31 (KST) 19:45 PM, Saturday, July 30 (CST)

TXT and J-hope are going to be the first K-pop artists to perform at the Lollapalooza stage.