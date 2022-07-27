Selena Gomez celebrates turning 30 as she parties all night with Camila Cabello & friends

File Footage

Selena Gomez had a spectacular night with her gal pals including Camila Cabello to celebrate her 30th birthday.

An insider spilled to E! News that the Only Murders in the Building star invited nearly 50 guests to her formal birthday bash organized at a private home.

"Everyone was in gowns and dressed up," the source shared. "There were red roses lining the entry way and throughout the party."

The insider revealed that the lavish party had cups with “Selena’s 30th” written on it along with a photo booth and a cake that was a tribute for the birthday girl’s time on the show Barney & Friends.

"Everyone sang happy birthday to her. She was really happy and was partying with her friends all night and was having the best night,” the insider noted.

Another source told the publication that one of the guests at the gathering was the Señorita hit-maker.

For her special day, Gomez looked glamorous in a pink Versace gown but the actor-singer changed her dress for the night as per picture shared by her friend Courtney Lopez.

Gomez dropped jaws in a white sequined dress that was lined with features as she posed with her girlfriends at the party.







