EPEX Keum tests positive for Covid-19

Famous EPEX idol Keum Dong Hyun has gone into self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.
On July 26, C9 Entertainment officially announced that the star is experiencing mild symptoms like headache and sore throat for now.
After Keum tested positive, seven members other members of the group went for antigen testing, which fortunately came out negative. Keum has been shifted to a separate dorm for a speedy recovery.
Keum, the leading dancer and the rapper of the group, became part of the Korean boy band EPEX in March 2021. Ever since then, he has garnered immense attention from his fans following EPEX’s releases.
According to a statement released by C9 Entertainment, Keum has already completed the third dose of the vaccine and is focusing on home treatment for now.
