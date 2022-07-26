Kim Kardashian has a heartwarming birthday wish for grandma

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s latest birthday post for her grandmother Mary Jo is too cute to handle.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram and shared loved-up photos featuring herself, her mother Kris Jenner, and her grandma who turns 88 on 26th July.
The beauty mogul also penned down a heartfelt birthday note for her grandmother. She wrote, “Happy 88th Birthday to the Queen MJ! I love you so much grandma and so so so lucky to have you to up to look up to.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be ‘impervious to criticism'
Ellie's post comes amid her recent return to the music scene after a career break to raise her son
Chris Rock continues to rise in popularity after smacked by Will Smith at 2022 Oscars
Tom Hardy nominated as ‘most difficult actor’ for Americans to comprehend, reveals surveyTom Hardy has recently...
Dua is currently in Canada with her The Future Nostalgia tour
A former royal butler has said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be 'angry' over Tom Bower's new book