Kim Kardashian has a heartwarming birthday wish for grandma

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s latest birthday post for her grandmother Mary Jo is too cute to handle.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram and shared loved-up photos featuring herself, her mother Kris Jenner, and her grandma who turns 88 on 26th July.

The beauty mogul also penned down a heartfelt birthday note for her grandmother. She wrote, “Happy 88th Birthday to the Queen MJ! I love you so much grandma and so so so lucky to have you to up to look up to.”