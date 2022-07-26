 
BLACKPINK's fans excited for group's new song

K-pop group BLACKPINK song Ready For Love releasing 29 July

By Web Desk
July 26, 2022
K-pop group BLACKPINK will be releasing their latest music video: Titled ‘Ready For Love, this  week.

 Fans of BLACKPINK called Blinks, are excited for their new release,  BLACKPINK music in collaboration Battlegrounds PUBG Mobile.

BLACKPINK members have been busy with their solo projects. While Jisoo made her acting debut with Snowdrop, Lisa released a solo album, Money and Lalisa, which went to become a hit.

 As per reports, BLACKPINK will be making  a new music this August,  by their agency YG Entertainment.

Fans are  of course over the moon since it has been revealed  their favorite  girls group is releasing their " Ready For Love" this week.