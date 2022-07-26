Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unaffected by ‘strong criticism’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be ‘impervious to criticism'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be ‘impervious to criticism’, with royal expert Duncan Larcombe suggesting that Tom Bower’s latest claims in his explosive new book may not have any effect on them.

Larcombe weighed in on Bower’s book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, in which he claimed that Prince Harry was warned by his Eton mates against marrying Meghan in 2018.

Talking about the same, Larcombe said: “The alleged reaction of Harry’s old Eton chums really trying to warn him against Meghan is pretty strong stuff.”

He then added: “I’m beginning to think they are almost impervious to criticism. Any criticism and they just play the victim so it’s like, ‘Oh poor us – these horrible people’.”