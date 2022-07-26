Selena Gomez reflects on life following 30th birthday: ‘My heart feels full’

File Footage

Selena Gomez penned a lengthy note reflecting on the “good, hard and beautiful moments” from her twenties after celebrating her 30th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Only Murders in the Building star dropped two breathtakingly gorgeous monochromatic pictures.

“Have had a moment to catch up,” Gomez captioned the post. “Though there are so many words to say I’ll simply leave it at this. My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget.”

“Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today. I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants,” she added.

“Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way. I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me..” the actor-singer continued.



Gomez previously shared a glimpse of her birthday which she celebrated with a dinner date with her gal pal Taylor Swift as they both looked happy and shared an adorable hug.

“I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you,” Gomez added in her long note.

“After a few days of celebrating, my heart feels full, grateful and I can say that I’m starting to really like 30,” the 30-year-old wrote. “Thank you SO much for being a part of my life, here’s to another decade!”

Before signing off, Gomez added, “Love you all inside and out so much it hurts!”



