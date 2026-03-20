Demi Lovato clarifies controversy caused by ‘Heart Attack’ performance at heart charity

Demi Lovato has insisted it wasn't her idea to sing her hit track Heart Attack at a past event for a heart charity.

Back in 2024, the singer-actress went viral after she performed her 2013 single for the guests at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection gala.

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But during her latest interview for The Elvis Duran Show, Demi explained that the organisers of the event insisted that she sing the song.

"They asked me to sing that," she said. "I flagged it beforehand and was like, 'Isn't this, like, not the vibe?' They were like, 'No, they wanna hear it.' I was like, 'OK?'"

Despite the organisers assuring Demi it was what the audience wanted, the song choice was not well-perceived online.

"And then, of course, people online are like, 'Why did she sing that?'" the 33-year-old recalled, declaring: "Y'all, it wasn't me! I flagged it!"

Back when she performed at the charity spectacle and introduced her song, Demi told the crowd that the song brought up multiple feelings for her

"While my next song is about the intense feelings that come with falling in love as well as heart break, opening yourself up, taking risks and not being afraid to do it again, this song has many parallels for me - my journey and a reminder for all of us in the room just how strong the mind-heart-body connection truly is," she told the crowd at the time, as per Entertainment Tonight.

In 2018, the Confident singer suffered a heart attack as well as brain damage due to opioid overdose, however, she is sober now and married musician Jordan “Jutes” Lutes last year.

Demi released her ninth studio album, It's Not That Deep, last October and is will kick off a tour across North America from April to May 2026.