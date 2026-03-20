BTS release emotional video as they launch ‘ARIRANG’ album

BTS release emotional video as they release ‘ARIRANG’ album

BTS has let the world know that their back with their latest music album, ARIRANG.

ARIRANG, is a traditional Korean folk song, that reflects BTS's clear identity of being born in Korea and how they are proud to show it to the world.

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Since their debut in 2013, BTS, comprising of members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, have created songs that so many people relate with as they sing about youth, self-love, friendship, love, breaking societal norms, and more.

With ARIRANG, BTS wanted the narrative to reflect who they are today and their roots.

Their lead track, SWIM, which released its music video, is a message to their fans to keep moving forward through life’s waves.

This idea is depicted in the video, riding the wave rather than trying to resist it, and to go at their own pace, or wave.

Produced by Tyler Spry and Leclair, and written James Essien, Sean Foreman, Tyler Spry, Jamison Baken, Ryan Tedder, RM, Kirsten Allyssa Spencer, Derrick Milano, Pdogg, RM took the lead with the lyrics, that lets people know about BTS’s journey and where they're heading as they move forward.

In the accompanying music video, directed by Tanu Muiño (who also directed Jung Kook’s Standing Next To You) and starring actress Lili Reinhart, BTS are navigating their ship across the endless sea.

The ship represents a space for healing and growth, as a woman (Reinhart) struggles with self-doubt and pain, and the seven members remain by her side as a voice of support.

As time passes, she begins to feel empowered, finding the strength to move forward.

This follows BTS’s scheduled performance of their album, ARIRANG, on March 21, in collaboration with Netflix, at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul.

Nearly 260,000 people are expected to attend, and it has been said to be the biggest moment in pop culture history.