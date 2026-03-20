'Kill Bill' star Uma Thurman's shocking take on violence comes to light

Uma Thurman recently shared her candid take on on-screen violence despite having a history of action movies.

Thurman conversed with InStyle for an interview where she opened up about her personal preferences when it comes to fighting scenes despite her staunch allegiance to the stylized brutality of Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Kill Bill: Volume 2.

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Expressing her thoughts, she said, “I actually don't particularly like violence. Some people really like it; I don't like it.”

“When I see artful movement, I can enjoy violence and action because I'm blown away by it the way I would be if I saw an extraordinary dance performance,” the Batman & Robin star admitted.

Notably, this approach forced Thurman to turn down action roles for almost 20 years and work on a personal framework to assess those projects.

Before giving her seal of approval to a role, she always asks herself whether the violence is “genuinely executed,” beautiful,” and “motivated” and the Kill Bill franchise met the specified standards.

Also, her 2026 film Pretty Lethal conforms to the above-mentioned requirements, as it has “stylized thriller that blends ballet and horror.”

“Not your everyday streaming Amazon premiere movie. I looked at it, and I was like, How are they going to market this? It's girly, and then it's wild. It's gruesome, funny, and powerful. It's so over the top, it's above the top,” the Pulp Fiction star noted.

It is significant to mention that Pretty Lethal, which starred Uma Thurman as Devora Kasimer, is available on Amazon Prime Video.