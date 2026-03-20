John Stamos debuts first tattoo at 62 in new career chapter

John Stamos just got inked for the first time at the age of 62.

The Full House star made the big reveal in a video montage, showing the process and the design, which featured a Native American horseback rider looking skyward.

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“Guess who got his first tattoo?” Stamos wrote in the caption before explaining the inspiration behind it.

“The Beach Boys placed this image: ‘Appeal to the Great Spirit’ over Brother Records as a symbol of artistic freedom and trust in a higher creative path,” the actor-musician revealed further.

Stamos noted that he is taking bigger risks and following creative opportunities more freely.

“Lately I’ve felt that same pull in my own life. Stepping into this new chapter of my career, taking bigger swings, following the work wherever it leads,” he explained in the caption.

He continued, “The timing felt right, so I put that Great Spirit on my arm as a reminder to stay brave, stay open, and trust the direction the art is taking me.”

Several celebrities joined the comment section to share their two cents on the piece of work.

“No way!!!!! I’m so proud of you!” Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, praised Stamos with a string of clapping emojis.

Full House alum Jodie Sweetin’s podcast cohost Celia Behar also wrote, “So now you’re gonna come with @jodiesweetin and me to get your next one, yeah?”

In 2019, Stamos briefly sparked confusion online when he shared a fake tattoo of Nick Jonas as part of an ongoing joke between the two. For those unversed, Jonas had previously shared a photo of him sleeping with a blanket that had Stamos’ picture on it.

The reveal follows his earlier comments about seeking more challenging roles. The actor, who stars in the new Danny DeVito-produced horror movie Drag, has said he wants to pursue projects that feel more grounded and meaningful.

“I’m looking for my ‘Breaking Bad,’” Stamos told Us Weekly last year.