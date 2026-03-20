David Lynch’s multi-million-dollar will revealed: Estate, gifts, and more

The will of David Lynch has revealed how the late director divided his estate before his death in January 2025.

The filmmaker, actor, painter, and musician, who died aged 78, left most of his estate to his four children, known to be Jennifer, Austin, Riley, and Lula. A trust has also been set up to cover their expenses, such as education and medical costs, TMZ has reported.

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Cash gifts were also left to those close to him. His long-time collaborator, Alfredo Ponce, received £100,000, while his brother John and sister Martha were each left $25,000. His former wife, Mary Fisk, to whom he was married from 1977 to 1987, received $25,000 as well.

The estate reportedly includes three Los Angeles properties, copyrights to his work, and stock in his production company. Lynch is said to have first drafted his will in 1994 and updated it as recently as May 2023.

The Twin Peaks and Mulholland Drive director died on 16 January 2025 from cardiac arrest linked to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He had been living with emphysema in his final years, which he attributed to long-term smoking.