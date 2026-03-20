Kylie Jenner’s ex-assistant recalls the breaking point behind her exit: 'I don't want to go get your laptop'

Kylie Jenner’s former assistant, Victoria Villarroel, has come forward with her reason for stepping away from her role back in 2020.

Villarroel made the confession in a recent episode of the Better Half podcast, which she co-hosts with Stassie Karanikolaou. She said the moment unfolded during an exchange in the kitchen during her fifth year working for Jenner.

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“I remember like it was yesterday. This was year five. We were in the kitchen and [Jenner] was like, ‘Vic, I need my laptop, it’s upstairs,’ and I was like, ‘Oof, who’s gonna get that?'” she recalled with a laugh.

She continued, “I said something crazy like, ‘Oof, that seems far, I don’t want to go get your laptop.'”

Villarroel explained that working so closely meant boundaries naturally faded over time. Being around Jenner daily created a bond that extended beyond a typical employer-employee relationship.

She said the realisation led to a mutual understanding that it was time to move on. “I remember being so nervous and thinking, ‘Am I making the right decision? What if I’m leaving the best job I could ever have?'”

She noted that people were “in [her] ear” telling her not to leave the job that “people would die for.”

When she discussed her decision with Jenner, Villarroel said the response was supportive.

“She is the most understanding person, she was like, ‘Oh my God, Vic, I want you to thrive, and I’m going to be here supporting you, and I love you so much.'”

Villarroel left the role in January 2020 and later moved into influencing. Despite the career change, the two have remained close, with Villarroel still part of Jenner’s inner circle.

“Kylie and Victoria are still friends and close,” a source told Us Weekly. “Kylie doesn’t have any bad feelings about Victoria going off to do her own thing and is supportive.”