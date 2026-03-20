Jelly Roll fires back at trolls targeting wife Bunnie Xo

Jelly Roll has denied claims that his wife, Bunnie Xo, is a "gold digger."

In a new interview with the Taste of Country Nights, the Save Me hitmaker said that if anybody is a “gold digger” in his marriage to Bunnie, it’s him.

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“I love it when they call her a gold digger,” said Jelly, admitting that “She hates it.”

“It just flames her up,” continued the musician. “But it just tickles me absolutely pink because when I met her, I was homeless living out of a 1996 conversion van, so if anyone was digging for gold it was I, Popeye.”

“I was couch surfing and made it to the bedroom, ya know?” quipped Jelly.

Recently, Bunnie Xo appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she opened up about reconciling her relationship with Jelly following his past affair.

"When I found out about it, it was just so heartbreaking," she recalled. "And instead of looking at him and being like, ‘This is your fault,’ I looked within myself."

"And was like, ‘Why do I keep attracting these types of men? What is going on with me that I need to fix?’ And he did the same thing. Like, ‘Why am I still in these certain patterns?’" she continued.

Bunnie further said, "And listen, a lot of people are like, ‘Girl, why didn’t you leave him?’ I did leave. I left, and he came and got me," she said. "But I also believe that I have been given so many second chances in my life."

"I truly believe that man deserved a second chance, and I gave it to him, and it is the best decision I ever made," she added.