Dave Grohl admits he ‘shut off’ everything due to affair admission

Dave Grohl, the front man and star of Foo Fighters revealed that he had “turn everything off” after he admitted to fathering a child outside of his marriage to Jordyn Blum.

The former Nirvana drummer announced he had become a father to the baby girl on social media in September 2024, saying he was doing “everything I can” to regain his wife Jordyn Blum and their family’s “trust and earn their forgiveness”.

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Now, speaking in an interview with The Guardian, Grohl said: “I had to turn everything off, one of those things being my concern for what other people think.”

“Being able to shut off that part of yourself can be sometimes a very healthy exercise in considering life within your immediate radius. Not giving all of that so much currency within yourself that it can completely destroy yourself,” he added.

The musician, who also featured on albums by Queens Of The Stone Age and Them Crooked Vultures, went on to say that songwriting was his way of dealing with all the criticism and attention the scandal brought about.

He added: “I have to be perfectly honest, writing songs and writing lyrics about these things is sometimes enough.”

The musician continued, “As far as having a deeper, longer conversation about them, I still do reserve a lot of this for my own personal life, as impersonal and public as it may seem.

“But I think that for many reasons, I wound up in a place that I needed to stop and sit with myself, and re-evaluate myself. It’s an ongoing process,” the Everlong rocker further mentioned.

It is pertinent to mention that the Foo Fighters are due to release their 12th studio album, Your Favourite Toy, in April 2026.

Meanwhile, Dave Grohl has been married to director Jordyn Blum since 2003 and together they share daughters together: Violet, Harper, and Ophelia.