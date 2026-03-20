Reality star Josh Duggar breaks silence on brother Joseph's arrest over child sex abuse

Josh Duggar has rubbished the child sex abuse allegations made against his brother, Joseph Duggar.

Speaking through his lawyer from prison, Josh described the claims as “false accusations” and said he understands the impact such allegations can have.

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“He lives with the painful reality of how false accusations can destroy a life. He understands how the targeting of a person for publicity can twist the truth into sensationalised fiction,” Josh’s lawyer told the Daily Mail.

Joseph, 31, was arrested in Florida and charged in connection with an alleged 2020 incident involving a 9-year-old girl. Authorities said the accusations include inappropriate touching during a family holiday.

The case emerged after the now-14-year-old participated in a forensic interview, which prompted an investigation.

Officials say the girl’s father later confronted Joseph, who allegedly admitted to the actions. He is currently being held in Washington County, Arkansas, and is awaiting extradition to Florida.

Meanwhile, Josh is serving a prison sentence after being convicted in 2021 for receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material. The brothers have not been in regular contact in recent years.

More about Josh's case

The older sibling faced accusations of sexually abusing five girls, including Jill Duggar and Jessa Duggar, in the early 2000s. An investigation began in 2006, but he was never charged, and the time limit expired.

Josh is set to be released from FCI Seagoville on December 23, 2032, and is appealing his sentence. He hired a new lawyer after the court denied his request for a new legal team.