Olivia Rodrigo confesses shocking songwriting secret

Olivia Rodrigo just admitted that she struggles to write songs when she's happy.

The pop star is to gearing to release her currently untitled third album - which follows 2021's Sour and its 2023 follow-up Guts - but she's admitted it's challenging to write melancholy music when she's in a "joyful place" in life.

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She told Vogue magazine: "It was a creative challenge to write from a joyful place. When you’re experiencing that you’re connected to someone, or feeling really good, you’re not in your head thinking about bittersweet poems!"

Olivia was in a relationship with actor Louis Partridge and she took inspiration for the album from spending time with him in his native UK - revealing a lot of the songs have "London vibes."

The singer also revealed that she still has several tracks left to write before the album is finished but she explained to the publication the track list is mostly made up of "sad love songs" adding, "I realised all my favourite romantic love songs were beautiful because they had a tinge of fear or yearning in them."

Olivia explained one of her new songs is about "what I think being in love feels like".

She said of the unnamed track: "You’re getting to the core of all of your issues: how you feel about yourself, your insecurities, what makes you joyful.”

"It feels like the most raw form of you, which is so scary and terrifying and uncomfortable, sometimes, but beautiful at times,” Olivia Rodrigo concluded.