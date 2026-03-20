'Yellowstone' spinoff 'Marshals’ director speaks out about 'really important' Monica's death

Yellowstone spinoff Marshals’ director has broken his silence on “no exposition” about Kelsey Asbille’s Monica Long Dutton death.

For those unaware, Luke Grimes’s character Kayce Dutton’s wife, Monica, died from cancer caused by toxic pollution from a nearby mine run by the government.

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In an interview with Collider, Greg Yaitanes, the director of Marshals’ premiere, opened up about zero explanation regarding Monica’s off-screen death.

He said, “This is why it didn’t strike me as a pilot. There was no exposition about Monica’s death in the pilot.”

Notably, the exclusion of Monica’s death details was part of the plan. “It was exactly what it would be like a year or two after the death of the character. You would be talking about the circumstances around it vs. talking about the thing,” said the 55-year-old American television director.

“What was really important was that we had her picture for the protest, and she was lovely to give us permission for that. That was a really critical piece to that scene. That’s what I thought that scene was about,” he explained, thanking Asbille.

It is important to note that Yellowstone, a neo-Western drama television series created by Taylor Sheridan for Paramount Network, aired from 2018 to 2024 for five seasons.

Marshals, a neo-Western and police procedural television series which consists of the 13-episode, premiered on Sunday, March 1, 2026, and drops a new episode every Sunday.