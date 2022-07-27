Girl group Bling Bling decides to disbands after 2 years

Girl group Bling Bling has decided to disband after 2 years.
The news was officially confirmed on July 26 in a statement by the group's management company MAJOR9.
Bling Bling members have reportedly made the decision to start over independently while still supporting one another in their respective places.
The agency’s statement read: "We sincerely appreciate all the fans who have loved and supported Bling Bling. After much discussion and consideration, MAJOR9 decided to terminate the contract and future activities of Bling Bling."
It further said: "The members decided to prepare for a new start as individuals instead of Bling Bling, and we decided to support their fresh beginnings."
