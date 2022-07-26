 
close
Tuesday July 26, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Prince Harry memoir secretly 'ghostwritten' by Meghan Markle: Claim

Prince Harry's memoir is reported to be out in Christmas

By Web Desk
July 26, 2022
Prince Harry memoir secretly ghostwritten by Meghan Markle: Claim
Prince Harry memoir secretly 'ghostwritten' by Meghan Markle: Claim

Prince Harry's much-anticipated book written by Meghan Markle, says royal expert.

Earlier this week, The Sun reported the “bombshell memoir is written and a finished manuscript has been signed off by lawyers”.

“The manuscript has been finished and gone through all of the legal processes.

"It’s done and out of Harry’s hands.

“The publishing date has been pushed back once.

"However, it is on track for the end of the year.”

Responding to the report, foreign policy analyst Nile Gardiner said: "This will be ghastly.

"Much of it probably ghostwritten by Meghan.

"Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir written and likely to be on shelves by Christmas."

The Duke's memoir is released in collaboration with Penguin Random. The book was originally rumoured to be out in October.