 
close
Monday July 25, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Victoria Beckham slays in red swimsuit, flaunts her ageless beauty and athletic physique

Victoria Beckham topped up her tan in red hot swimsuit with shirtless hubby David Beckham

By Web Desk
July 26, 2022
Victoria Beckham slays in red swimsuit, flaunts her ageless beauty and athletic physique

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham has left fans in awe with her fit physique in a red swimsuit in   Saint-Tropez.

The renowned fashion designer topped up her tan with shirtless hubby David Beckham as their family and extended group of friends relaxed aboard a luxury yacht off the coast of picturesque Saint Tropez on Monday.

David Beckham and his wife are in the midst of a seemingly endless summer break on the Mediterranean, and they appeared to be making the most of its welcoming temperatures during their latest appearance aboard their sprawling boat.

Victoria Beckham slays in red swimsuit, flaunts her ageless beauty and athletic physique

The 48-year-old fashionista showed off her athletic figure while topping up an already impressive tan in a vibrant red swimsuit on one of the enormous vessel's four decks.