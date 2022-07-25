Johnny Depp’s ex-girlfriend Kate Moss reveals she was a scapegoat for people’s problems

Kate Moss reveals she was a scapegoat for people’s problems

Kate Moss shared how she was made a “scapegoat for drugs and anorexia” at the peak of her modelling career.



According to Mirror, Johnny Depp’s ex-girlfriend opened up about her photos published in 2005 that showed her taking cocaine in a recording studio with then-boyfriend Pete Doherty.

“I felt sick and was quite angry because everybody I knew took drugs, so for them to focus on me and try to take my daughter away, I thought was really hypocritical,” said Kate in a recent interview with BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs.

Kate mentioned that she was not charged for the offence and did not lose her daughter but in all, she lost “lucrative contracts with several top brands”.

Following this incident, she apologised publicly, adding, “I had to apologise really, if people were looking up to me.”

The supermodel also spoke up about the fashion shoot for Vogue magazine in 1993 which was slammed by some critics.

“It was a fashion shoot. It was shot at my flat and that is how I could afford to live at the time,” she remarked.

The Zoolander actress noted, “I think I was a scapegoat for a lot of people’s problems. I was never anorexic; I never have been. I had never taken heroin. I was thin because I didn’t get fed at shoots or in shows and I had always been thin.”