Kate Hudson enjoys ‘yacht day’ with her lookalike daughter: Photo

Kate Hudson recently gave a sneak peek of fun day out with her lookalike daughter Rani Rose on social media.
On Sunday, the Something Borrowed actress turned to Instagram and posted a photo of her along with her daughter on a yacht trip.
In the photo, the mother-daughter duo could be seen beaming with joy as they were soaking up the sun reportedly on a getaway in Corsica.
The Bride Wars star wore a yellow dress and looked gorgeous without make-up whereas Rani, who the actress shares with fiance Dany Fujikawa donned a frilly pink swimsuit.
In the caption, the 43-year-old wrote, “Just the girls for a moment.”
In no time, fans showered the mother-daughter with lots of heart emoji’s in the comments section.
One said, “Magic moment.”
“You and Rani are so pretty, Kate!!” another chimed in.
