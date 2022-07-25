Prince Harry wants to ‘show power over’ William with tell-all memoir

A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry wants to show his power over Prince William with his new memoir

Prince Harry reportedly wants to show his power over his older brother Prince William with his upcoming memoir that is touted to be a bombshell about his time in the royal family.

Royal expert Angela Levin shared her thoughts about Harry’s upcoming memoir, that is now said to be slated for release over Christmas, during a discussion on The Mail’s Palace Confidential podcast.

Talking about the book’s contents, Levin claimed that Harry is now so ‘bitter’ over his relations with the royals that he won’t hold back.

She further said: “I think he really wants to show his power over William because he was fed up with being the spare rather than the heir.”



“I think he’s got a lot of poison running in his blood now about what he feels about his background and his family. And I think he doesn’t mind if he hurts people because he feels that he has been hurt by them,” Levin explained.