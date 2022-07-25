Netflix's Day Shift release date, cast, trailer and more

Set to be released on the 12th of August, Netflix’s original movie the Day Shift starring Jamie Foxx is an action-packed- comedy thriller that should not be missed.



Day Shift marks the directorial debut of J.J. Perry, the stunt coordinator behind John Wick, Django Unchained, The Fate of the Furious, and more. The film will be produced by John Wick director Chad Stahelski with writing from Shay Hatten and Tyler Tice.





Cast

Jamie Foxx-Bud Jablonski

Zion Broadnax – Paige

Dave Franco-Seth

Snoop Dogg-Big John Elliott

Meagan Good-Jocelyn

Karla Souza

Steve Howey

Natasha Liu Bordizzo

Eric Lange





As Foxx says in the inside look teaser trailer, this movie will have a lot of “eating popcorn moments,” where the audience can’t tear their eyes from the screen but continue to stuff their faces with their favourite movie snacks.

J. J. Perry is putting a new twist on traditional vampire mythology in this upcoming action-comedy thriller.

Jamie Foxx stars as a father in San Fernando Valley working as a pool cleaner to provide a nice life for his 8-year-old daughter. At least on the surface.

In reality, he uses the pool-cleaning job as a cover for his actual source of income: vampire slaying.

Netflix released the official full trailer for Day Shift on July 11, 2022, giving us an even better look at all the vampire mayhem the action-horror comedy will entail.

Check out the Trailer:







