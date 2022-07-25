Netflix's Day Shift release date, cast, trailer and more

Set to be released on the 12th of August, Netflix’s original movie the Day Shift starring Jamie Foxx is an action-packed- comedy thriller that should not be missed.
Day Shift marks the directorial debut of J.J. Perry, the stunt coordinator behind John Wick, Django Unchained, The Fate of the Furious, and more. The film will be produced by John Wick director Chad Stahelski with writing from Shay Hatten and Tyler Tice.
As Foxx says in the inside look teaser trailer, this movie will have a lot of “eating popcorn moments,” where the audience can’t tear their eyes from the screen but continue to stuff their faces with their favourite movie snacks.
J. J. Perry is putting a new twist on traditional vampire mythology in this upcoming action-comedy thriller.
Jamie Foxx stars as a father in San Fernando Valley working as a pool cleaner to provide a nice life for his 8-year-old daughter. At least on the surface.
In reality, he uses the pool-cleaning job as a cover for his actual source of income: vampire slaying.
Netflix released the official full trailer for Day Shift on July 11, 2022, giving us an even better look at all the vampire mayhem the action-horror comedy will entail.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "on course to cause as much trouble as possible" for the Royal Family
Kate Moss revealed she cried 'a lot' on different sets and reflected on a time in her youth
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "totally lost" and "haven't found their path in life"
Victoria Beckham shows that she's still Posh Spice at heart as she belts out a Spice Girls song
'I could hang out and make out with Blake Shelton every single day and not do anything else' – Gwen Stefani
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt share six children together; Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne