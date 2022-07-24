Watch: Lili Reinhart's Netflix’s original movie ‘Look Both Ways’

Lili Reinhart to star in Netflix’s Original Movie ‘Look Both Ways’

Riverdale Actress Lili Reinhart joins Netflix for their upcoming Original Movie Look Both Ways. Netflix released the trailer on July 19.



The movie takes on the life of a woman named Natalie (Lili Reinhart) whose life splits into two parallel realities a day before the eve of her graduation.

It all begins from the moment she decides to take a pregnancy test, rather than revealing the actual result, Natalie envisions two possible outcomes of her life. In one outcome she gets pregnant and decides to settle in her hometown of Austin and in another she doesn’t get pregnant and takes on to Los Angeles to pursue her dream job.





Cast:

Danny Ramirez

Aisha Dee

David Corenswet

Andrea Savage

Luke Wilson

Nia Long





Wanuri Kahiu directs the screenplay written by April Prosser while Reinhart and Alexis Rodrigues serve as executive producers, with Jessica Malanaphy, Eric Newman, and Bryan Unkeless acting as producers.

The trailer begins with Reinhart’s character saying, “what if?”, an age-old question people have dwelled upon countless times in their life.





Watch the Trailer:



