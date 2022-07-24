Why is Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 9 dedicated to Julia Clark Downs?

At the end of hit Netflix show Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 9, fans saw the words “Dedicated to our friend Julia Clark Downs” appear on the screen.

ScreenRant reported that Downs was a lawyer in Albuquerque who acted as a consultant on the show.

She reportedly died at the age of 43 in October 2021. Julia died in a road accident in New Mexico and she is survived by a son and husband.

Better Call Saul is the prequel to popular Netflix show Breaking Bad.