Ed Sheeran releases video to make his pal Jamal Edwards' vision come to life

British Singer Ed Sheeran has paid homage to his friend Jamal Edwards by releasing a new music video for his track Are You Entertained.

The 31 year old singer-songwriter said he “hit up” Jamal for music video ideas after deciding to collaborate with rapper Russ, “knowing that he would create something incredible”.

Sheeran has released the video in the hope of making Jamal’s “vision come to life” months after his death.

The video was supposed to have been shot a day after Jamal’s passing, sparking the Shape Of You singer to postpone it.

Sharing the video to his new track Are You Entertained on Instagram on Friday 22 July, Ed penned a lengthy, heartfelt tribute to Jamal.

“I felt so sad on the day, but very proud. I wish Jam was here to see it, I wish we’d done it together, but he would be buzzing how all his people came together and brought his vision to life. Russ, thanks for being such an amazing human, and thank you to everyone who made this video happen. Jamal lives on forever,” Ed Sheeran wrote.

