Kate McKinnon addresses SNL exist in latest interview

Kate McKinnon is opening up about her exit from Saturday Night Live after 10 impeccable years on the hit sketch show on Thursday’s episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan.

“I thought about it for a very long time, and it was very, very hard,” McKinnon told Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa.

“All I ever wanted to do in my whole life was be on Saturday Night Live. So, I did, I loved it, I had the best decade, and then I was just like, my body was tired, and I felt like it was time.”

For the unversed, the Emmy Award-winning actress quit the show earlier this year.

After joining SNL in 2012, McKinnon came to hold the record for being the longest-running female cast member in the show’s history.

She’s done every sketch imaginable, but her most notable ones saw her parody former US First Lady Hillary Clinton, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and late Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Her departure comes after fellow cast member Pete Davidson quit the sketch show in May this year.