Amber Heard ‘knew Elon Musk’s car gift was ‘bugged’ with spy gear

The bugged Tesla with spy gear Amber Heard was gifted by Elon Musk was reportedly ‘known’ to her mother Paige.
This report has been made public by the Daily Mail and according to their findings, the Aquaman star’s mother ‘expected’ it from “controlling” Elon Musk.
The revelation has been made public by a pal of Amber Heard’s sister Whitney, Jennifer Howell.
She revealed, “Paige (Amber’s mother) shared with me while I was visiting Whitney that Elon Musk had gifted a Tesla or multiple Teslas (not sure if it was one or more), but Amber found out that they were bugged.”
