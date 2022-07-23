Prince Charles, Camilla long-lasting marriage SECRET disclosed

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker's concept of personal space has helped them through 17 years of marriage, says expert.

Roya Nikkah told The Sunday Time how the future King and Queen "spend as much time together as they do apart"

“Quite often when we go on tours with them, we’ll fly back to Brize Norton and you’ll see one car come to pick up Camilla to take her to Ray Mill.

“And then Prince of Wales’ Aston Martin, driven by his valet, takes him off to Highgrove.

“And I think that is probably one of the reasons why that marriage is very successful.

“It’s because they spend as much time together as they do apart and she has her own space,"she says.

“That’s not to say that Charles does not join her. He goes to Ray Mill a lot," notes the expert.

Charles and Camilla tied the knot in 2005. The couple had been dating long before the Prince of Wales met Diana and were famously often linked while he was still in marriage with her.