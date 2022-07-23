Kate Middleton, Prince William wedding: Here’s how Meghan Markle had reacted

Meghan Markle joined the royal family back in 2018 nearly seven years following the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got married on April 29, 2011.
Following the royal wedding of William and Kate, Meghan had reportedly said, “Little girls dream of being princesses. And grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy.”
Meghan had written this in a 2011 blog post around the time of Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding.
"Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the Royal Wedding and endless conversations about Princess Kate."
Meghan Markle entered the royal family when she tied the knot to Prince Harry on May 19, 2018.
However, she had predicted her very regal future before dating the Duke of Sussex back in 2016.
According to a report by the Cosmopolitan, Meghan's status in the Royal Family truly appears to have been written in the stars.
Tom Bower said in his explosive biography that Michelle Obama was not a big fan of Meghan Markle
Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla got married in 2005
Amber Heard was a victim of ‘targeted harassment’ by ‘actual people and not bots’?
Nina Dobrev pranks boyfriend in a hilarious Tik Tok trend
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are no longer in contact with Prince George
Prince William and Kate Middleton to fill in for Queen during Commonwealth games