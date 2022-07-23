Drake faced backlash after posting a ‘creepy’ photo of a women in a restaurant

Drake is has again sparked controversy after he posted a picture he secretly took on instagram of a women who was unaware she was being photographed

The 35-year-old musician sparked further backlash when he admitted that he had originally wanted to AirDrop the picture to the woman directly because “she’s a dime.”

The star is currently on vacation, and earlier in the day he’d posted a video of himself singing along while a restaurant’s entertainer performed a song.

Shortly afterward, he shared the controversial photo that was seemingly taken in the same restaurant. In the snap, a woman is sitting at her table with a male companion and looking down at her phone.

Her blonde hair is tied back and she is wearing a pink patterned crop top, seemingly oblivious to the attention that she is receiving from Drake

But his shocked followers weren’t laughing, and instead called his behaviour “so unbelievably creepy” as they even compared Drake to stalker Joe Goldberg in the Netflix series You.

Another fan brought up that it wasn’t clear if he got the woman’s permission to post the photo, remarking, “Wow he really just took a pic of a woman and posted it to tens of millions of followers without her consent.”

Many others were outraged by Drake’s actions, with some pointing out that it would be bad enough if anybody did this to a stranger, but the fact that the rapper has such a huge platform makes it all the more problematic.