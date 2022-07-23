BLACKPINK Rose turns heads in her adorable baking outfit: Photo

BLACKPINK's Rose poses for adorable photos during her baking classes

BLACKPINK's one of the famous members, Rose, updates her fans with her baking classes posted her Vlog on her YouTube channel.

The talented singer shared a clip of her third baking class. She has been updating her fans about baking classes since her first day of her baking lessons by posting pictures on Instagram account .

The singer's fans labelled her food as 'seemingly delicious'. In the most recent video, she is learning how to make Madeleines while sharing her reason for taking baking classes.

The idol also attended classes with King The Eternal Monarch actress Kim Go Eun, sharing pictures with her. Fans can spot her in cute aprons as she tried out different recipes, causing admirers to drool over her adorable photos.