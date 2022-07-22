Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson reportedly talked about having kids

File Footage

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have discussed about having kids after the comedian talked about his dream of becoming a father.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight that the lovebirds have “spoken” about Davidson’s desire of embracing fatherhood.

“Pete definitely wants to be a dad and him and Kim have spoken about that,” the source told the outlet. “But they are focused on building their relationship right now.”

The source went on to say how despite of their busy schedules, the couple make “constant efforts” to ensure they spend quality time together.

Previously, while speaking on Hart to Hart, the former Saturday Night Live star told Kevin Hart that he wants to become a father.

“[I’m] definitely a family guy. My favorite thing ever, which I’ve yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid,” he said on the show. “That’s like my dream.”