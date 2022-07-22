K-Pop band: THE BOYZ gets ready for a comeback

THE BOYZ are gearing up to return with new music in August, as confirmed by IST Entertainment.
IST Entertainment officially announced the date and details for THE BOYZ’s comeback in August.
The agency confirmed, On August 16 THE BOYZ will release their seventh mini album.
"Starting with a trailer film on July 25 at midnight [KST], we will be gradually releasing a variety of teaser content bit by bit", said IST Entertainment.
THE BOYZ’s upcoming mini album will mark their first Korean comeback in nine months, their last domestic comeback was with their third single album “MAVERICK” in November of last year.
The group is also currently gearing up for their sold-out “THE B-ZONE” encore concert in Seoul, which will be held for three nights from August 5 to 7 at the KSPO Dome.
