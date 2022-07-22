Queen kept checking Meghan Markle, Prince Harry for 'media' trauma

Queen ensured to keep her eye out for any grievances on part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
As per royal expert Richard Palmer, the Queen was “worried” about the the Sussexes amid intense media glare.
Mr Palmer said: “I do know that when the Sussex’s were living at Windsor, the Queen was popping in to see them quite regularly.
“She was worried about how unhappy and unsettled they were.
“So, I was told at one point that she was going around to see them to make sure they were okay.”
Co-host Pandora Forsyth said: “And the fact that they moved as well, now, she can’t exactly pop round for a cup of tea.”
Meghan and Harry eventually decided to quit UK and step back as senior royals in 2020. The couple now lives in California along with their brood.
