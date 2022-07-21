Chris Hemsworth goofed-up with his wife’s birthday cake: Photo

Chris Hemsworth recently celebrated his wife Elsa Pataky’s 46th birthday this week however he inscribed wrong text on her birthday cake.



On Wednesday, the Thor star turned to Instagram to share a glimpse of his low-key party.

In the photo, the 38-year-old could be seen holding a cake along with his wife with the wrong birthday message.

The cake message should have been read ‘Happy Birthday Elsa’, instead it was written in ‘Feliz Navidad Elsa’ which means Merry Christmas Elsa in Spanish.

Sharing the post, Chris captioned it, “For those of you who speak Spanish you’ll notice that my Spanish has improved to a level of perfection here with a beautiful birthday message for @elsapataky “

Interestingly, fans took a hilarious dig at the actor’s Spanish language, one of the commented, “It obviously shows all the hard work”.



Another added, “Your Spanish is definitely something! Happy birthday Elsa!”

Meanwhile, the post garnered over two million likes in just few hours.