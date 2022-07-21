BLACKPINK's Jennie to make acting debut in HBO's 'The Idol'

BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim will make her acting debut in the upcoming HBO drama series The Idol

Famous K-pop singer, BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim, will make her acting debut in the upcoming HBO drama series The Idol, according to her label YG Entertainment on Tuesday.

Co-produced by Canadian singer Abel Tesfaye, better known by his stage name The Weeknd, Sam Levison, and Reza Fahim, the series is set against the backdrop of the music industry in Los Angeles.

The story revolves around a self-help guru and cult leader who develops a complicated yet romantic relationship with an up-and-coming female pop idol, played by French-American actress and model Lily-Rose Depp.

Although Jennie’s role in the series remains unclear, she can be seen dancing with a group led by Johnny Depp's daughter's character in The Idol's 90-second trailer, which was posted on HBO's official YouTube account.