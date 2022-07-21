Ben Affleck lost his cool on movie set few days before wedding: ‘Somethings eating at him’

Ben Affleck was under a lot of stress before his wedding with Jennifer Lopez as he was captured having an aggressive encounter with actor Chris Messina on movie set.
According to Radar, the Gone Girl star had a “full-on meltdown” after juggling too much including tying the knot with the Marry Me actor.
Affleck’s putting too much effort to balance his sobriety, career, wedding with J Lo, and co-parenting with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and it has left him “exhausted.”
A picture shared by the outlet shows the newlywed in a heated argument with Messina which happened on the 28th June, days before he eloped with Lopez.
An insider told In Touch as per OK! Magazine that Affleck lunged aggressively towards his co-star in the movie based on Nike’s quest to sign Michael Jordan.
"Somethings really eating at him," the source told the outlet. "There's a lot on his plate, and he's been venting to people around him — he's even lost it a few times."
The upcoming project "is the first movie Ben has directed in more than six years, and he's acting in it as well," the insider said.
"He's also juggling a lot of other projects, co-parenting, house hunting and working to stay sober, which is a constant battle," the outlet added.
On top of that, Affleck and Lopez are reportedly planning to throw a lavish party for their family and friends "which is a whole added level of stress," the insider revealed.
