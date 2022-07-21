Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Kevin Hart try their hand at 'Tortilla' Challenge: Video

Dwayne The Rock Johnson and Kevin Hart are known to entertain their fans with their rib-tickling antics.



Keeping up with this, Johnson recently turned to Instagram to post a video of himself and his co-actor Hart doing a “tortilla challenge”.

For the unversed, this challenge is basically a TikTok trend that involves two individuals slapping each other across the face with a tortilla while trying not to spit out water from the mouth.

In an almost three-minute clip, the Central Intelligence actor could be seen laughing his heart out to hit The Rock with giant flat bread.

“You can tell @KevinHart4Real has been waiting for the day he can finally slap the (expletive) out of me with no consequences. This was fun,” wrote the 50-year-old in the caption.

In the end, the Jungle Cruise star won the challenge however; the comedian got the opportunity to hit Johnson twice with a tortilla.



In no time, the video received a lot of love from fans and garnered over 14 million views in less than 20 hours of posting.

One user wrote, “Funniest duo ever.”

“Gosh this was hilarious,” another said.

Meanwhile, both stars are busy promoting their animated movie DC League of Super Pets, slated to release on July 22.