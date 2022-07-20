Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘awkward’ video goes viral: Details

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry managed to attract royal fans’ criticism over video of them at the UN

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry managed to attract royal fans’ criticism after a video of them from the UN headquarters, where Harry recently gave a speech for Nelson Mandela Day, was deemed ‘awkward’, reported Newsweek.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their way to the UN headquarters in New York on Monday where Harry delivered a keynote speech for Nelson Mandela Day, however, was heavily criticised for his ‘scruffy’ appearance, speech, and also for his equation with wife Meghan.

As per Newsweek, one hawkeyed royal watchdog on Twitter zeroed in on a particularly close moment between Harry and Meghan, and said: “Omg that's not a couple in love at all!”

The user went on to say: “Look at her claw! He was very unhappy and uncomfortable with her.”

Another royal fan echoed the sentiment, saying: “He really doesn't want to make eye contact with her, while she's sitting there with her "Everything is fine!" face. Very odd.”

Their comments were supported by two different body language experts, one of which claimed that Prince Harry displayed clear signs of ‘anxiety’ and ‘tension’ at the event.

Another expert, Enrique Rosas said: “Meghan grabs Harry’s hand in a controlling gesture, you can see that her hand is absolutely covering him, and he looks away and he lets go of it. He takes his hand away like, ‘don’t rub my hand’.”