Arnold Schwarzenegger was ‘rude’ with Miriam Margolyes and rare face-off

Arnold Schwarzenegger does not strike Miriam Margolyes as a likeable character.



The beloved British-Australian actress, 81, claimed that the former governor of California, 74, "was actually quite rude" when filming the 1999 biblical horror movie, alleging that he "deliberately" "farted" in her face on news.com.au's I've Got News for You podcast.

When asked who her least favorite costar was, she made the unflattering claim and prefaced it by saying that she "didn't care for him" because "he's a bit too full of himself."

The Harry Potter Professor Sprout actress said, “He farted in my face. Now, I fart, of course I do – but I don't fart in people's faces. He did it deliberately, right in my face”.

In the movie End of Days, Schwarzenegger played an ex-cop who works for a top security firm and is charged with preventing Satan (Gabriel Byrne) from becoming the father of the Antichrist with a young woman (Robin Tunney) in the last minutes of the millennium.