 
close
Wednesday July 20, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Vanessa Bryant reacts to Jennifer Lopez's wedding to Ben Affleck

Vanessa Bryant reacts to Jennifer Lopez's wedding to Ben Affleck

By Web Desk
July 20, 2022
Vanessa Bryant reacts to Jennifer Lopezs wedding to Ben Affleck

Vanessa  Bryant was among the few high profile celebrities who commented on Jennifer Lopez's Instagram post to congratulate the singer on her wedding to Ben Affleck.

The wife of late Kobe Bryant congratulated Lopez in the comments section. Jennifer Aniston, Kate Winslet, Gal Gadot and several other celebrities were among two million people who liked her post.

Vanessa Bryant reacts to Jennifer Lopezs wedding to Ben Affleck

Before Lopez was engaged to Alex Rodriguez and before Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner, the two stars were an early 2000s tabloid super couple. After reuniting in 2021, they are giving Hollywood power couple vibes all over again. Here's the cute couple looking wedding ready at the Los Angeles screening of Lopez's film "Marry Me.