 
close
Tuesday July 19, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Johnny Depp seems unfit with his red-haired French teacher during outing in Italy

Johnny Depp seemingly grew fat

By Web Desk
July 20, 2022
Johnny Depp seems unfit with his red-haired French teacher during outing in Italy

Johnny Depp looks unfit with his  incredibly fit  French teacher  helping him perfect the language for his new role as King Louis XV in an upcoming film.

Beltran, an assistant director and producer based in Paris, showed off her  endless legs  in shorts as she appeared with the Pirates of The Caribbean star  this week.

Depp  seemingly grew fat he appeared with a little belly during his outing with his French teacher  who was looking smashing with  her incredible fit figure. 

The 59-year-old actor set tongues wagging after being spotted with the woman in Italy multiple times over the weekend

Depp and Beltran were most recently spotted together on Monday while arriving at Gardone Riviera for a performance at the Vittoriale

Johnny Depp is still enjoying the single life despite setting off rumors that he has been dating a mystery woman as he works on his new film project and continues his musical tour in Europe.